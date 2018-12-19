Aaron Jeansonne: Busy Down Time

However, the decision to keep fighting and searching for a light at the end of the tunnel didn’t mean I would be back in a car overnight. Based on some personal aspects in my life, such as my age and where my family stands financially, I had to make some tough decisions. So I returned to college for the fall 2018 semester to begin a two-year Ultrasound Tech degree currently taking pre-courses at Sowela Technical Community College in Lake Charles. I can’t explain how bitter I was at first because all I could think about was that this isn’t what I was meant to do; I was born to race. However, the reason behind the decision was to set myself up to always be able to catch myself financially if I fall. I’ve never had anything, and I don’t want to find myself in a point in life not being able to race and having to search for a fast food job. On the bright side, based on my parents’ lack of income, I am able to receive federal grants and I actually receive money to go to school!