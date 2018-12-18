Senator Bill Cassidy visits Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to discuss coastal erosion

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Senator Bill Cassidy believes that the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is the perfect place to see how the state is fighting back against flooding and erosion.
Cassidy checked out the refuge on Monday.
“You can’t have effective mitigation for flooding without also addressing coastal restoration and this place is doing it both,” Cassidy said.
He says he is currently working on a bill that would put $400 million per year into mitigation to drain water faster, which Cassidy said will kill two birds with one stone.
“We can mitigate for flood risk while at the same time contribute to coastal restoration,” Cassidy said. “The two issues are connected.” Cassidy says the need for restoration is the utmost important issue facing areas like Cameron Parish. That’s why he says he wanted to come here to learn from those who see this issue every day.
“I think it’s a fantastic bill if I may say so,” Cassidy said. “But I say so because it’s not necessarily my idea, I came down and listened to people and got ideas from them and put it in the legislation. So if somebody reads it and says, ‘that’s my idea’, well it might be their idea, because I learned from them.”
Senator Cassidy said in addition to that, he is also working closely with democrats on a fix to the flood insurance bill.
