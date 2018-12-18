Putin: Russia has enough missiles without violating treaty

FILE - This undated file photo provided Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, by Russian Defense Ministry official web site shows a Russian Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise at a training ground at the Luzhsky Range, near St. Petersburg, Russia. President Vladimir Putin rejected the U.S. claim that Russia violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by developing a new cruise missile, saying that Russia has other weapons that can do the job. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP/File) (AP)