Police investigating shooting involving 4 juveniles on Winterhalter Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are investigating a shooting on Winterhalter Street today, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum.
Kirkum said that initial investigation revealed that 4 black male individuals attempted to rob another individual.
A gun was produced by one of the juvenile suspects and two of the juvenile suspects were shot, Kirkum said.
The two juveniles that were shot were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, Kirkum said.
Kirkum said the other two juveniles were arrested and charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.