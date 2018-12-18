Police investigating shooting involving 4 juveniles on Winterhalter Street

Police investigating shooting on Winterhalter Street
December 18, 2018 at 5:35 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:42 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are investigating a shooting on Winterhalter Street today, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum.

Kirkum said that initial investigation revealed that 4 black male individuals attempted to rob another individual.

A gun was produced by one of the juvenile suspects and two of the juvenile suspects were shot, Kirkum said.

The two juveniles that were shot were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, Kirkum said.

Kirkum said the other two juveniles were arrested and charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

