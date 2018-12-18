12 points enough for a Saints win on the road

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Saints got the all important win on the road against the Panthers, escaping with a 12-9 victory.
New Orleans improved to 12-2 on the season. With one more win, the Saints will clinch the 1-seed in the NFC. That will give the Black and Gold homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
Drew Brees went 23-of-35 passing for for 203 yards, with an interception. On the opposite sideline, Cam Newton went 16-of-29 passing for a 131 yards, and an interception.
The Saints scored only one touchdown in the NFC South matchup. Alvin Kamara found the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown. New Orleans two-point conversion failed, thanks to a Donte Jackson pick, and return for a score off Brees.
The Panthers scored the only touchdown in the first half with a trick play. Christian McCaffrey connected on a halfback pass to former Saint Chris Manhertz. The 50-yard score staked Carolina to a 7-0 advantage.
Cam Newton made some mistakes in the contest, including an untimely pick that Eli Apple hauled in right before half. In the third quarter, the Panthers looked to score again, but a Vonn Bell strip killed the drive.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.