Officials say car that drove off Cameron ferry was traveling full speed

CAMERON FERRY, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle drove off the Cameron ferry into the Calcasieu ship channel early on the morning of Dec. 16. According to officials, it happened around 1:30 a.m.
“A car was traveling full speed and entered the ferry, hit our safety gate, and entered the ship channel," Tammy York with DOTD said. "They didn’t stop. There were no skip marks on the surface of the ferry.”
York said the car was able to break the steel safety barrier before crashing into the water. She said ferry workers had to think fast to rescue the two occupants of the vehicle, who reportedly couldn’t swim.
“The deckhands threw out lifesavers, the rings, and the men in the car yelled back that they couldn’t swim. And so, they launched a boat and went out there and rescued them.” York said.
Authorities say no one was harmed.
The Coast Guard and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted in locating the vehicle and removing it from the 32 feet of water off the West Cameron ferry landing.
“We have several signs kind of approaching the ferry that say ‘Ferry Ahead’, ‘Stop Ahead,'" York said. "There are rumple strips. So, you should slow down. And as you approach the ferry, we have our deck hand posted signaling you to stop, which lane to go into, and that kind of thing. So, I believe the driver wasn’t using caution.”
York says DOTD will evaluate their safety measures to ensure an accident like this doesn’t happen again. York says the ferry is back up and running.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.