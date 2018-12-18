McNeese WBB hosts Louisiana College Wednesday before breaking for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will look to build on its 106-54 home win over Southern-New Orleans on Monday night when they return to the H&HP Complex Wednesday night to host Louisiana College in its “Ugly Sweater” game. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans wearing an ugly sweater to the game will receive a McNeese koozie. The game will mark the final game before the Cowgirls break for Christmas.