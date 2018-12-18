McNeese WBB hosts Louisiana College Wednesday before breaking for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will look to build on its 106-54 home win over Southern-New Orleans on Monday night when they return to the H&HP Complex Wednesday night to host Louisiana College in its “Ugly Sweater” game. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans wearing an ugly sweater to the game will receive a McNeese koozie. The game will mark the final game before the Cowgirls break for Christmas.
The game will be streamed live and broadcasted on the McNeese Radio Network (1470/1290 AM) and CajunRadio.com. All links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
McNeese (1-8) had its most productive shooting night from three-point land on Monday by making 15 treys, the second most in the Southland Conference this season and was one shy of tying the school record of 16.
Four players recorded career high’s and junior Regan Bolton led all players with her career high of 26 points. Bolton ended the game with six 3-poiners on 6 of 12 behind the arc. Bolton enters the game second on the team in scoring with 9.3 ppg.
McNeese heads into Wednesday’s game averaging 58.3 points per game and 45.1 rebounds per game after outrebounding SUNO 60-33.
Redshirt freshman Callie Maddox continues to lead the Cowgirls in scoring (13.0 ppg.) and freshman Divine Tanks leads the team with 9.4 rpg.
Both teams will see familiar faces on opposite benches McNeese assistant coach Patrece Carter and Louisiana College head coach Matt LeBato.
Carter was the head coach at La. College the past four years before joining the Cowgirls staff and LeBato served as a McNeese graduate assistant two years under head coach Kacie Cryer before being named the Wildcats head coach.
Lebato’s Wildcats enter the game with a 6-2 record and are riding a two-game winning streak after its 72-62 win over Howard Payne and most recently a 70-65 win over Sul Ross State on Dec. 15.
Three Wildcats are averaging in double figures with Paige Hightower averaging 12.0 ppg. but has only played in one game. Kourtney McGhee (11.9 ppg.) and Jayla Landrum (10.9 ppg.) are also averaging in double digits. Landrum also leads the Wildcats with 6.5 rpg.
The game will be the final home game for the Cowgirls until after Christmas. McNeese will return to action on Dec. 29 to host Louisiana Tech in a 1 p.m. game then will open Southland Conference action in a home game against Incarnate Word on Jan. 2.
