McNeese heads off against ULL during televised match up

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The McNeese Cowboys basketball team is preparing for their first nationally televised home game at the new Health and Human Performance Education Complex.
The McNeese State University's men’s basketball team will be facing off on the court today against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The match up between the Cowboys and the Ragin’ Cajuns will begin shortly after the official tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
If you can’t be present you can catch the game on The Cox Sport Channel, and ESPN Plus, who will be broadcasting the game to the entire nation.
Go Pokes!
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.