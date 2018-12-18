Husband, wife accused of staging wife’s kidnapping by boyfriend

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings woman and her husband are accused of staging her kidnapping to frame her boyfriend, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
Rebecca Champion, 29, and Christopher John Champion, 33, both of Jennings, each face one count of criminal mischief for filing a false police report.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said that Christopher Champion was led to believe that Rebecca’s boyfriend was a stalker.
Alexandria police were contacted Dec. 10 by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and asked to conduct a welfare check on Rebecca, who was believed to be at a house on Marilyn Ann Street in Alexandria. It was initially reported to police that she had been kidnapped by her boyfriend and forced to go with him after he threatened to hurt her husband, according to Alexandria police.
When officers arrived at the location, Rebecca gave a similar story, that her boyfriend had kidnapped her and threatened to hurt her husband.
However, when officers reviewed her text messages, they found messages from Rebecca to a friend in which she said she was going to “set up [her] stalker” to get him to leave her alone.
When confronted, Rebecca admitted she made up the story to get revenge on her boyfriend.
While Rebecca was arrested by Alexandria police, authorities say her husband’s role in the plot did not take place in their jurisdiction. Christopher was arrested by Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies.
Rebecca’s bond was set at $250 in Rapides Parish.
Christopher’s bond was set at $5,000 in Jeff Davis Parish.