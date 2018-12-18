Holiday gift ideas for the Saints fan in your life

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints need just one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. And if you know a Saints fan who plans to be glued to the TV cheering them on, we’ve scoured the Internet to find some unique fan merchandise.
Drew Brees broke the NFL’s all-time passing record earlier in the season. This shirt celebrates Brees being the greatest of all time. Several varieties are available on Amazon.
Stroll around town and show your team spirit with these sneakers from Merch Factory.
For those that enjoy the finer things in life, a 5-piece glass and decanter set is available. The glasses are rimmed with 12k gold.
You can find this Drew Brees Prayer Candle on Amazon.
Plan on doing a little grilling? This chef hat, apron and grill set is available for any food enthusiast from Sears.
Go a little retro with these coasters commemorating the 1973 preseason game between the Houston Oilers and the New Orleans Saints.
If you’re looking for more retro gear, how about this cutting board? This game was played October 6, 1985 at the Louisiana Superdome between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints won the matchup 23-21.
Or a 1967 vintage logo hat. According to Vintage Brand, the artwork has been reproduced from the original and has been digitally restored, framed, and enhanced for vibrant color.
And finally, what Saints fan wouldn’t want tickets to a game? Tickets start at $240 each for their next matchup against the Steelers.
