Funeral arrangements announced for couple killed in Jeff Davis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the couple killed in Jeff Davis Parish.
Authorities say Walter Joseph Gotreaux, 72, and his wife, Darlene Cecelia Gotreaux, 70, were found dead in their home on US 90 between Iowa and Lacassine Sunday.
Jeff Davis officials say they are investigating their deaths as a double homicide, but no arrests have been announced yet.
Walter Gotreaux was a past president of the Lake Charles chapter of the Cajun French Music Association.
Their obituaries were released Tuesday.
Lacassine – Walter Joseph and Cecelia Darlene Gotreaux, were taken from us tragically on Sunday, December 16, 2018.
Walter Joseph Gotreaux, born September 9, 1946 in Lacassine, son of the late Julian and Elvina (Breaux) Gotreaux, was a graduate of Lacassine High, class of 1964 and attended USL. He was the past president of the Cajun French Music Association. Walter was an insurance agent for Farm Bureau and BlueCross Blue Shield for many years. He enjoyed cooking, playing basketball and tending to his cows. Walter volunteered for Abraham’s Tent and helping others.
Cecelia Darlene Gotreaux, born Morris, born August 13, 1948 in Lake Charles, daughter of the late Jesse Clyde and Esther Mae (Hebert) Morris, was a graduate of Lacassine High, class of 1966. Darlene, along with her husband, Walter, were members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine. She was a past member of SW Mardi Gras board. Her grandchildren brought her joy and laughter.
Walter and Darlene are survived by their children, Scott Gotreaux and wife, Karen, of Lacassine; Todd Gotreaux and wife, Debra, of Westlake; Hope Gotreaux Scharff and husband, Denise, of Lacassine; grandchildren, Kaitlin Grace Gotreaux; Ian Scott Gotreaux; Natalie Claire Gotreaux; Maggie Mae Gotreaux; Douglas Lovett Gotreaux; Bailee D’Ann and Amelia Scharff. In addition, survivors include their siblings; Doris LaFleur Rogers (Kerry) of Lake Charles; George Gotreaeux (Laura) of Iowa; Ruby Ann West (Darrell) of Ben Wheeler, Texas; C. J. Gotreaux (Dianna) of Lacassine; Donald Ray Gotreaux (Mary) of Welsh; Richard Gotreaux (Gina) of Welsh; and Mary Clydell Morris Cook (Lyle) of Ragley.
Preceding them in death are their parents; siblings, Jules Gotreaux; Edward Gotreaux; Vernia Gotreaux Lenahan; Sheila Royer and Debbie Kay Stutes.
A Mass of Christian burial is Friday, December 21, 2018 at 1 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 306 Ann Street, Lacassine, LA. Rev. Rojo A. Koonathan, HGN, will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Visitation begins Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Lacassine Community Center, 310 Community Center Road, Lacassine, LA, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a presentation by the CFMA at 6:30 p.m. and a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday in the Lacassine Community Center from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
