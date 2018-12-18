Funeral arrangements announced for couple killed in Jeff Davis

Walter Joseph Gotreaux, born September 9, 1946 in Lacassine, son of the late Julian and Elvina (Breaux) Gotreaux, was a graduate of Lacassine High, class of 1964 and attended USL. He was the past president of the Cajun French Music Association. Walter was an insurance agent for Farm Bureau and BlueCross Blue Shield for many years. He enjoyed cooking, playing basketball and tending to his cows. Walter volunteered for Abraham’s Tent and helping others.