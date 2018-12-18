Four Cowgirls Record Career High’s In 106-54 Win Over SUNO

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball scorched the nets from behind the arc here Monday night and shot a season best 46.3 percent from the field including 15 three-pointers in a 106-54 win against Southern-New Orleans. The win is the first of the season for the Cowgirls and it’s the first 100-point McNeese victory in the new H&HP Complex.
The 15 three-pointers made by the Cowgirls is the second most made by a Southland Conference team this season and its one shy of tying the school record of 16 made during the 2007-08 season.
Lamar made 20 three-pointers in its 117-110 double overtime loss against Denver on Nov. 23.
“I’m so proud of the girls, what a much-needed win for us tonight,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Before the game, we talked about needing to come out relaxed and just go out there and play and have fun.”
Five Cowgirls scored in double figures and four recorded career high’s. Junior Regan Bolton leading all players with a game high 26 points on 10 of 16 from the field including 6 of 12 three-pointers. Also scoring career high’s was freshmen Rayah Haynes (18), Kaylee Hughes (10), Maddisen Martin (9), and Divine Tanks (4). Redshirt freshman Callie Maddox tied her career high with 17 points.
It took a few minutes for the rest of the Cowgirl squad to get as relaxed as Bolton and Martin were at the beginning of the game. Both players combined for five first quarter treys and McNeese added five more in the second quarter to take a 48-23 lead at the half.
McNeese (1-8) continued its hot shooting from three-point land in the third quarter by making four more in the quarter to stretch the lead to 81-43.
The Cowgirls held at least a 40-point lead into the fourth quarter until freshman Hughes nailed her second three-pointer of the game to put McNeese over the century mark (102-50) with 2:53 left to play. A layup by Tanks and Bolton would top the Cowgirls scoring off with 1:15 to play.
Not only did McNeese dominate on the scoreboard but the Cowgirls dominated on the glass as well, outrebounding SUNO 60-33. Freshman Maia Robinson also recorded led the Cowgirls with career high nine boards. Junior Damilola Balogun and senior Cinthya Rivas both picked up eight rebounds apiece.
“To see the ball go in the hole like we know we are capable of doing is refreshing to see. Their hard work, resilience and being on the road for so long playing good competition is paying off.”
SUNO (5-10) placed two players in double figure scoring with Sha’Quanta Pettis leading the Lady Knight’s with 14 and Kira Mercado chipping in with 12.
The Cowgirls won’t have long to enjoy the victory as they will return to the H&HP Complex on Wednesday, Dec. 19 to host Louisiana College at 6:30 p.m. in their final game until after Christmas.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.