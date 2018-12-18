First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing late tonight ahead of a cold front Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It has been a foggy start to the day, but that is now clearing up. There are still quite a few clouds around too. I am optimistic that the clouds will clear away this afternoon and we will see some sunshine. At the very least, I do not expect any rain today. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s.
Later this evening, the clouds will slowly build back up. Still no rain is expected during the evening. So, if you have any outdoor plans, you will not need an umbrella. It will still be rather warm after sunset. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Depending on how late you stay out, will determine if you need a jacket.
Overnight, the rain chances will go back up. Particularly after midnight. Rain will be more likely closer to sunrise Wednesday morning. There will be some heavy rain at times making it a wet commute to work. It will also be cloudy, and temperatures will cool to the lower 50s.
On Wednesday, there will be rain off and on throughout the day. At times it will be heavy rain with possibly a thunderstorm or two. I do not expect a lot of rain. Those rain totals should remain below one inch. Rain chances are up to 60%.
Most of the rain will come to an end by Wednesday evening or Wednesday night. From there, the rain chances will be lower, but not completely ruled out. I think there will be a few small showers later Wednesday, but not everyone will see this round of rain.
Thursday will still have a small chance for a few showers. The low-pressure center that moved through on Wednesday will be to our east but will have some rain wrap around and will move into Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, some rain is possible Thursday afternoon. It will not be a washout, nor do I expect everyone to see some rain. Keep an umbrella to be on the safe side.
By Friday, the rain and clouds will be gone. That means the sunshine will be out making it a beautiful day! It does mark the first official day of winter. It may not feel like it, though. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s.
Saturday will also have great weather as well. It will be more of the sunny, and rain-free type of day that we all love to see on the weekends! The temperature will be a little warmer in the afternoon and will reach the mid 60s. It will be a great day to be outdoors.
Sunday will begin to have more clouds build back up. There is only a very slight chance of rain. I have those rain chances up to 10%. There will be another cold front pushing through, but I do not anticipate a big drop in temperatures.
Looking ahead to Christmas, it is likely going to be a warm day with plenty of sunshine. So, unfortunately there will not be any white stuff on the ground. It is still a long way out, but it is very likely temperatures will be near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.