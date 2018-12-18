First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory until mid-morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dense Fog Advisory in place until mid-morning. Use caution when traveling - take your time and remember to use low beams! As we head into the afternoon hours that fog burns off and we see a day of sun and clouds. This allows us to warm up into the mid 60s. Rain chances hold off through the day today, but clouds begin to build later into the evening hours.
Overnight, rain chances are up to a 30% chance for the bulk of the rain not forecast to move in until that morning commute. Temperatures fall into the low 50s.
Rain chances start up early Wednesday morning and impact the morning commute. None of these storms are expected to produce severe weather, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Ran chances continue on and off through the day. Be sure to grab the rain jacket or umbrella because you will likely need it at some point during the day.
Rain chances shrink overnight into the day on Thursday, down to 30%. Clouds stick around through the day with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds begin overnight as a cold front shifts winds to back out of the north. This ushers in a couple of cooler days before we see temperatures on a warming trend into the weekend.
Temperatures warm to near 70 into next weekend. We are watching a dry cold front approaching the area on Saturday that will help keep temperatures from getting any warmer.
