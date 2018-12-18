Calcasieu Parish Fire Fighters 2018 Fill the Boot Campaign

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
During the 2018 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, Fire fighters from Carlyss L4802, Lake Charles L561 and Sulphur L3765 raised nearly $80,000 to benefit kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases.
They began collecting donation in April.
Fire Fighters haven take part in MDA’s Fill the Boot tradition for more than 60 years, hitting the streets or storefronts asking locals for donations.
In 2017, more than 100,000 fire fighters participated in Fill the Boot event across the country and raised more than $24 million.
