Water main break prompts boil advisory in east Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works No. 5 has issued a boil advisory, effective immediately, for U.S. 90 from Goodman Road, west to Bunker Road, south on Bunker Road to Vincent Street and north on Bunker Road to the railroad tracks. All of Goodman Lane is also affected according to the news release.
The reason for the advisory is a water main break on the corner of U.S. 90 and Bunker Road. This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Calcasieu Water Works No. 5.
It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
