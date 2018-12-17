US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Mayor Eric Garcetti, top, get a tour from John Maceri, executive director of The People Concern, the facility's contracted nonprofit operator of a downtown "Bridge Home," first of what is planned to be a citywide network of temporary housing sites for homeless people at a news conference in Los Angeles. A new federal report says the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and San Diego, two epicenters of a West Coast homelessness crisis, fell this year, suggesting possible success in those cities' efforts to combat the problem. Homelessness overall was up slightly across the country, although the report did not provide a complete picture of the problem. (AP Photo/Ariel Tu, File) (AP)