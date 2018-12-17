More arrests made in connection with robbery of 73-year-old man

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Two more arrests have been made in connection with the robbery and beating of a 73-year-old man in Allen Parish. The victim was left on the side of the road injured after a woman with whom he left a casino and another man robbed him, Allen Parish authorities said.
Dixon Kraig Fife, 22, and Jennifer Buffalohead, 25, both of Elton, were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree robbery, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert.
Both were booked into the Allen Parish Jail.
Leah Langley, 42, and Gerald Artis, 29, were arrested in connection with this crime last week. The two are accused of robbing and severely injuring the 73-year-old victim.
Coushatta Tribal Police found the man on the morning of Dec. 10. The victim looked beaten up and was on the side of the road on Powell Road, two miles south of La. 26, near Oberlin.
The man had a severe laceration to the back of his head and was unable to give law enforcement a lot of details, Hebert said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He told detectives that his 2002 Ford truck, his wallet and about $2,000 cash were missing.
His vehicle was located on a side road leading into a hunting club, about a mile from where he was found.
With the help of Coushatta Tribal Police, detectives were able to identify Langley through surveillance video.
Langley was arrested at her residence without incident. She faces counts of second-degree robbery, carjacking, cruelty to the infirm, theft between $750 and $5,000, accessory after the fact to aggravated battery and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. She is being held in the Allen Parish jail on $60,000 bond.
Artis was arrested in Alexandria. He faces counts of second-degree robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to the infirm and criminal conspiracy to commit theft.
