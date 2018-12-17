Man hit by truck near Memorial dies

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man hit by a truck near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital last week died Friday.
Glenn Broussard, 53, of Moss Bluff, was struck as he crossed Third Avenue, at the intersection of Oak Park Boulevard, at 6:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
The driver of the vehicle, Donovan Moore Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving under suspension.
