LSU figures out their roster while they continue preparations for the Fiesta Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Tigers begin their preparation for the Fiesta Bowl, they're tackling some of the heavier issues first, like, figuring out their own personnel.
It’s been well-documented that Greedy Williams won’t play as he turns his attention to the NFL draft, but that’s OK with his teammates. They understand the business decision. Who they’ve rallied behind is the guy that’s rallied them for the last three years, Devin White.
“He’s been a leader for us ever since he’s been a freshman. Coming in, he made a bunch of special teams plays. Then started getting on late in the season where he was making a bunch of plays on defense. He’s an incredible player, incredible man,” said LSU tight end Foster Moreau.
“The energy he brings to practice, the energy he brings outside of practice, having him is special. He’s a great leader on and off the field, and I hope he stays another year,” said linebacker Michael Divinity.
While the odds are the millions of dollars waiting for White in the 2019 draft talk him into leaving school early, Michael Divinity may get his wish. According to White, the first ever Butkus award winner in LSU history, he still has goals wearing purple and gold.
“I’m chasing something that you can’t even give an award for. I said it at media day that I want to be the best LSU linebacker that ever played here. I don’t know if I did it yet. I don’t know if some people are going to say, ‘Devin White’s the best linebacker to ever play, or he’s behind such and such.’ That’s something I’ve still got to decide on. This is another game for me to go out there and show why I feel like I’m the best,” said Devin White.
White says he hasn’t made a draft decision yet, so playing in the next game is simply what he’s supposed to do, and adds that it wouldn’t feel great leaving with a sour taste in his mouth from losing their last game to Texas A&M. In fact, that resonates with most of the team around him as well. So while they’re taking a “fun” approach to bowl season, they’re also making sure to avoid their mistakes of last bowl season where they took their foot off the gas in practice, and it showed against Notre Dame.
“When you practice well, you’re able to put more in the game plan. From a player’s analytical standpoint, you’re able to have more in the game plan. You’ll feel more comfortable calling different plays and different things that will work to open up the defense,” said Moreau.
“Obviously, we want to get the win. But I feel like you’ve got to have fun to win ball games. I feel like if you take it too seriously, than it might not go so well,” said running back Nick Brossette.
