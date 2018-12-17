Gay couple to meet with Mattel to discuss making same-sex couple dolls

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPLC) - An Arizona couple is encouraging Barbie creators, Mattel, to manufacture same sex dolls, via an Instagram post.
Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio are engaged to be married and are advocating for Mattel to create dolls more representative of the LGBT+ community. While searching for a birthday gift for their niece, they couldn’t find a same-sex couple set for her to play with, Jacobi says in a post. So, they improvised and purchased an extra Ken doll to make a couple that reminded their niece of them.
Jacobi tagged Mattel in the post and mentioned that it was a “bummer” that the company doesn’t make a set with two grooms, hoping it would inspire them to make a same-sex doll set. The post has over 500 likes.
In a later post, Jacobi wrote that Mattel reached out to them and they will be setting up a meeting. They said that they are meeting with a design team and promise to keep their supporters updated on the progress.
The couple posted that they will also be visiting Good Morning America.
