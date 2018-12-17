Fort Polk man arrested for alleged child porn distribution

FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) - A Fort Polk man has been arrested for allegedly distributing pornography involving juveniles, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police.
Joey Womack, 31, of Fort Polk was arrested on Dec. 14 by the LSP bureau of investigations special victims unit and the Fort Polk criminal investigations division on 5 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
Earlier in the month LSP started investigating illicit images of child sexual abuse involving toddlers, says Moreau. As a result of that investigation Joey Womack became a person of interest. Investigators conducted a search warrant on Womack’s residence and was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail as a result of that search.
Womack will be transferred to the Rapides Parish Jail. No bond has been set.
