Former Cajun French Music Association president identified as victim in double homicide

By Hannah Daigle | December 17, 2018 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The former president of the Lake Charles chapter of the Cajun French Music Association has been identified as one of the victims in a double homicide on U.S. 90 near Iowa.

Walter Joseph Gotreaux, 72, and his wife Darlene Cecelia Gotreaux, 70, were discovered dead in their home by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff deputies on Dec. 16.

Gotreaux was interviewed by KPLC in 2013.

The Cajun French Music Association issued a statement via Facebook earlier today, saying:

