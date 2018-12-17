FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next cold front arrives later this week with cooler weather

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -If you like cool weather you will have to wait a few days, but cooler than normal temperatures will return later this week!
Tonight, will be near normal with lows ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to low 50s at the coast. Abundant moisture combined with light to calm winds will allow widespread fog to develop overnight, and some areas could see dense fog too.
Tuesday will not be much different than Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I do not expect any rain from the clouds, although that will change Wednesday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.
Changes begin Wednesday as we start the day warm and muggy. Scattered to possible widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible off and on throughout the day. At this time the threat of severe weather looks to be very limited but stay tuned to our forecasts for updates on this as we approach Wednesday. All of this weather will occur ahead of a strong cold front.
Once the front moves through temperatures will begin to drop overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, although the colder air will not arrive until later Thursday. Rain will remain possible at least through the morning Thursday until the colder and drier air arrives.
Friday and Saturday look great with temperatures a little below normal, but perfect for anything outdoors! Lows will reach the 3 and 30s while afternoon highs top out in the low 60s. Skies will be clear with no chance of rain. Frost may be an issue Saturday morning, so continue to monitor our forecasts if you have outdoor plants that could be damaged.
We will begin to warmup Sunday as southerly winds return, this will also force the humidity to rise as well. But rain looks unlikely through Christmas Eve on Monday.
Christmas Day is just beyond the 7 day forecast, but right now the forecast loos slightly warmer than normal with little chance of rain. A strong cold front may arrive later next week followed by cooler air, but this is subject to change with time.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
