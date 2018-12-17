World stocks mixed ahead of Brexit address; Fed in focus

BREXIT TENSIONS: May's address comes after the European Union rebuffed her request to sweeten a divorce agreement that has been widely criticized at home. She will likely quash suggestions that the government is planning a second referendum on whether to leave the bloc. Her supporters have said that another Brexit vote would exacerbate divisions in the U.K. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 and leaving without a deal could plunge the country into its deepest recession in nearly a century, its central bank has warned.