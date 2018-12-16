7-year-old with cerebral palsy left on OK school bus for 6 hours

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN) - An Oklahoma school bus driver has resigned and a bus monitor has been suspended after a 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was left alone on the bus for more than six hours.
The girl’s mother told police the 7-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, has a feeding tube and is nonverbal, was picked up at her daycare as normal Tuesday morning, but she wasn’t dropped off at school.
Instead, the bus driver took the bus back to Mid-Del Schools’ transportation lot where it was parked for what police records show was more than six hours.
"The bus monitor and bus driver are supposed to walk the bus after their routes to make sure every child has been delivered. That wasn't done in this case,” said Brandon Clabes with Midwest City Police Department.
It wasn’t until the bus driver and monitor returned to the bus that they realized the girl had been left unattended.
“They should have notified the administrators and contacted our agency and probably contacted medical personnel, based on the child's condition,” Clabes said.
Instead, the two employees took the girl back to her daycare, two hours earlier than she was expected. The daycare workers were concerned because the girl had a soiled diaper and appeared to be tired and dehydrated.
The daycare called the 7-year-old’s mother, who contacted her daughter’s elementary school and discovered the girl had never shown up.
The girl was taken to the hospital to be examined.
"We're very fortunate the child's going to be OK,” Clabes said.
Police say they have video surveillance of the incident from inside the bus, and it has been classified as a child neglect case. It is unclear if anyone will face charges.
The school district suspended the bus driver and monitor, pending investigation. The driver later resigned.
