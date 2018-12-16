Vine, HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 35

NEW YORK CITY (RNN) - Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of popular trivia app HQ Trivia has died according multiple reports.
Kroll’s body was found early Sunday by police in his Manhattan apartment after his girlfriend was unable to reach him, TMZ first reported.
Drug paraphernalia was found nearby Kroll’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.
Kroll and Rus Yusupov co-founded HQ Trivia which debuted in August 2017 on IOS devices. The game lets players participate in daily live trivia challenges through which they can win prize money.
More than 2 million people logged into the app during the Oscars, according to CNN.
HQ was launched shortly after Vine shut down in 2017. The popular app let users upload six-second videos. Vine was founded in June 1012 and was acquired by Twitter.
