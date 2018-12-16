New ballot in Russian Far East after tainted vote tossed out

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians living in the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai voted Sunday for a new governor after a previous election was thrown out due to fraud.
The result of the region's gubernatorial election in September was annulled after a candidate representing the ruling United Russia party suddenly surged to victory in the final tallies.
Four candidates were competing Sunday including a Kremlin-backed candidate, acting governor Oleg Kozhemyako.
The Kremlin candidate in September's election, Andrei Tarasenko, is not running after his alleged victory was annulled.
With 50 percent of the vote counted Sunday, local election officials reported that Kozhemyako was leading with 60 percent support ahead of Andrei Andreichenko from the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, who had 26 percent of the vote.
The election commission reported a 39.6 percent voter turnout for Sunday's election, up from 29.2 percent in September.