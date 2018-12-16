Mexico aims to boost crude output by 45 percent before 2025

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016 file photo, a tanker truck waits at the storage and dispatch terminal of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Mexico's state-owned oil company, in the port of Veracruz, Mexico. Mexico plans to boost crude production at state oil company Pemex by 45% over the next six years as the country invests more heavily to stem declines in output and revenue. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. the goal is for Pemex to produce 2.40 million barrels a day of crude, up from 1.65 million currently (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) (Felix Marquez)