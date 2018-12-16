McNeese’s Keegan Nelms named to All-Louisiana Team

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese junior outside hitter Keegan Nelms picked up another postseason honor when she was named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Team, the association announced today.
Nelms, the Santa Fe, Texas native was named to the second team and was the only Cowgirl named to the team.
The honor is her second postseason honor after she was named to the All-Southland Conference second team a few weeks ago.
Nelms ended her junior season as one of a few six rotation players in the league. She led the Cowgirls and ranked ninth in the SLC with 314 kills and tied her career high with 23 against Incarnate Word. Nelms was second on the team with 21 service aces and 254 digs.
The teams were voted on by the volleyball media relations members in the state based on school nominations. Voters could not vote for athletes or coaches from their schools. Voting was conducted on a 12-1 scale based on points for six players on each team and 2-1 basis for liberos.
2018 ALL-LOUISIANA VOLLEYBALL TAMS
FIRST TEAM
POS, NAME/SCHOOL/CLASS/HOMETOWN/NOTES (PTS)
RS, Taylor Bannister/LSU/So./Missouri City, Texas/1st Team All-SEC, 456 Kills (152)
OH, Kayla Black/Xavier/So./Spring, Texas/AVCA NAIA All-Southeast Region 1st Team, GCAC POTY (133)
RS, Erika Hansel/Tulane/Jr./Genoa, Ill./1st Team All-AAC, 297 kills, 75 total blocks (116)
OH, Hali Wisnoskie/UL-Lafayette/So./Columbus, Texas/ 2nd Team All-SBC, 331 kills (81)
MB, Dayna Kern/Tulane/Sr./Vancouver, British Columbia/1st Team All-AAC, 131 total blocks (75)
OH, Hannah Brister/Northwestern State/So./Paincourtville, La./2nd Team All-SLC, 314 kills (73)
L, Kaylie McHugh/Tulane/Jr./Davie, Fla./Broke AAC single-season aces record w/56, 529 digs (16)
SECOND TEAM
POS, NAME/SCHOOL/CLASS/HOMETOWN/NOTES (PTS)
MB, Tylar Beckham/Loyola/Jr./New Orleans, La./1st Team All-Conference, 337 kills, 146 blocks (72)
MB, Kaitlyn Grice/New Orleans/Sr./Valrico, Fla./2nd Team All-SLC, 285 kills, 157 blocks (71)
S, Eva Le Guillou/Xavier/So./Velizy-Villacoublay, France/AVCA NAIA All-SE Region HM, GCAC Setter of the Year, 1,011 assists (66)
OH, Keegan Nelms/McNeese/Jr./Santa Fe, Texas/2nd Team All-SLC, 314 kills, 254 digs (46)
OH/MB, Desire Neal/Dillard/Fr./Sacramento, Calif./1st Team All-GCAC, 330 kills (41)
MB, Catherine Griffith/ULM/R-Jr./Raleigh, N.C./235 kills, 100 blocks (36)
L, Channing Burleson/Northwestern State/Sr./Midland, Texas/1st Team All-SLC, 493 digs (9)
HONORABLE MENTION
Lindsay Flory, LSU; Vivica Price-Spraggins, Xavier; Hanna Rovira, UL-Lafayette; Makala Heidelberg, Tulane; Lexie Douglas, Tulane; Raigen Cianciulli, LSU
SUPERLATIVE AWARDS
Player of the Year – Taylor Bannister, LSU
Libero of the Year – Kaylie McHugh, Tulane
Freshman of the Year – Makala Heidelberg, Tulane
Coach of the Year – Pat Kendrick, Xavier
