FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect temperatures to warm into the mid to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight much of the same with a few clouds overhead and temperatures cooling into the mid 40s.
To start the week expect much of the same for Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight Monday, temperatures drop into the mid 50s. Overnight Tuesday, winds shift to out of the south keeping temperatures in the low 50s to upper 40s. This wind shift also brings an increased rain chance into the overnight hours.
Wednesday is our only day with a rain chance this week as a low pressure system develops along the coast and brings rain chance through the majority of the day. Thankfully, these showers will be hit or miss and not everyone will see them. Overnight a few showers could linger with temperatures once again falling into the low 50s to upper 40s.
Thursday we see pretty similar conditions to the start of this week with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures cool into the 40s. Expect a pretty similar day into Friday before we see a warming trend through Christmas eve.
Temperatures warm to near 70 both days this coming weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances both days remain low.
