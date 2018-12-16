Boy hospitalized after foot becomes trapped in Macy’s escalator

CHICAGO (RNN) – Paramedics transported a young boy to a Chicago hospital Saturday morning after his foot became trapped in the escalator of a Macy’s store.
The Chicago Fire Department said it happened at 9:43 a.m. at the Macy’s on State Street. Police told local media it happened on the fourth floor of the 125-year-old building.
Macy’s corporate office released the following statement to WBBM:
The escalator involved has been roped off and is being inspected. Several of its stairs have been removed.
Inspection records show this Macy’s location failed a permit inspection in October. Three violations pertained to escalator equipment, including one that asked Macy’s to “eliminate sharp edges and corners of decking.”
The department store told local media all violations have been addressed.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.