Son speaks out following father’s hit-and-run on Choupique Road

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Lawrence Jagneaux says last Thursday he received a phone call from his sisters that their father was being rushed into surgery after he had gone to check his mailbox, and was struck by a car. He says his father was able to get back to his home and call for help.
“We believe he was in shock at the time," Jagneaux said. “He drove back to his house, went inside, and called for help. A family friend responded and came to the house and was horrified by the trail of blood. The surgeon described his hand as being mangled. All of the back of his hand, the bones were shattered.”
Jagneaux says the worst part of the incident is that his father has lost his independence: an 84-year-old retired Marine who built his home and still liked to mow his lawn.
“For him, his independence is everything and now it’s gone.” Jagneaux said. “He doesn’t know it because he is so sedated right now, but he’s going to have a hard time. We think whoever did this killed him, they are just doing it slowly. A lot of people thing that he is lucky because it was just his hand, but that’s his independence."
He says the doctors don’t know if his father will ever be able to use his hand again, but wants to thank the community and law enforcement for all their help and support.
“My family wants to thank the Sheriff’s Office," Jagneaux said. “They have been absolutely wonderful. The detective assigned to our case is phenomenal. He has kept us up-to-date and he will catch this person. We also want to thank the community. My sister posted on social media;, and it’s the beauty of a small town: hundreds of people have responded. It’s been therapeutic in a way."
Jagneaux says his father has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. He also says the Postmaster heard what happened and will move his father’s mailbox to be on the other side of the road near the driveway.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. The car is believed to be a 2008-2013 maroon Nissan Sentra and will be missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information about this incident please contact Sgt. Bryan Guth and reference CPSO case #18-150599.
WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Photo of injured man’s hand.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.