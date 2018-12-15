Metal shavings found in toddler’s intestines after eating Zarbee’s multivitamins, mother says

OVERLAND PARK, KS (WDAF/CNN) - A Kansas mother said she found metal shavings in a bottle of gummy vitamins for her child.
Samantha Andersen said she’s used Zarbee's Naturals Vitamins for years.
But when some of the gummies were clumped together, she dumped them on a plate to separate them.
That is when Andersen said she noticed what looked like metal shavings.
“My husband said take a magnet and see if it sticks and sure enough, the magnet picked them right up,” Andersen said.
To the naked eye it’s a little tough to see but under a magnifying glass the pieces looked sharp.
Most troubling for Andersen, they were the last few vitamins in the bottle that she’d been giving her 3-year-old for two months.
“I fed these to her. I feel like I have failed. I feel terrible that this metal is in her stomach,” she said.
The child’s pediatrician recommended the family go to the emergency room to get an X-ray, and though the report says they didn't find large amounts of metal in her body the family said it did show metal in her intestines.
Andersen said she’s since researched how metal could end up in food products, but isn’t satisfied as to why.
"Food is mass produced these days and metal machines will break apart and I guess pieces will fall into the production line, but there's supposed to be people or tools to catch those things," she said.
"The FDA is aware and currently investigating the complaint," said a spokesperson.
Johnson and Johnson announced it was acquiring Zarbee's this summer.
Zarbee’s didn’t immediately respond to calls for comment. Andersen said when she reached the company, they offered her coupons.
