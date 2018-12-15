Lake Charles looking to get first win in I-10 Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The game-plan has been set and tomorrow nearly 40 of the area’s top seniors will hit the gridiron for one last time at the high school level. The I-10 Bowl is a great opportunity for the best players and coaches alike to mesh together and put their talents on display.
“It’s the best of the best out here and I’m glad to be a part of that. For me myself it was different with the plays and everything but it’s nothing to adapt”, said Iota offensive lineman Juwan Felix.
“I think the experience is second to none. All year long they’re going against each other and competing, now they get to load up on the same team and try to go get a win", said LCCP defensive coordinator Terence Caheee II.
While the bowl game is only three years old, Lake Charles has yet to beat Lafayette. And though one final high school win would be great, it’s all about enjoying the moment as it could be the last game some of the players will ever play.
“Oh yeah it’ll be a big change, Lake Charles has never won so we’ll be the team to do it”, LCCP defensive lineman Jacalon Pitre said.
“I just want to see the kids go out with a bang. For some of them it’ll be their last time putting on shoulder pads and a helmet so if I can get these guys playing hard, fast, and physical, along with running around, then the win will just be lagniappe”, Cahee said.
