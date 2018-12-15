FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect clouds to continue to move out of the area leading to mostly clear skies this evening. That will allow temperatures to drop lower than last night, but thankfully those winds are dying down making wind chill not as much of a factor. As we head into the evening hours expect temperatures to drop into the low 40s by early tomorrow morning.
Starting off the day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. With more sunshine through the day temperatures heat up to mid-60s. Overnight temperatures cool into the mid-40s.
Expect a day much like Sunday for Monday and Tuesday. With a mix of sun and clouds for both days and temperatures getting to the 60s during the day and cooling into the 40s overnight.
Wednesday is the only day of the week with rain chances as a low pressure system develops and sweeps to the east. Thankfully, this is a fast moving system only bringing a chance for rain at a 40%.
The rest of next week looks like we see a warming trend into Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.