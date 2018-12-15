Coast Guard & Catholic Charities collaborate for needy; help also needed throughout the year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -That need is year-round, and some charities are asking for more volunteers for the rest of the year:
As Christmas gets closer you can feel the excitement in the air.
Part of what keeps many hearts light and cheery is doing for those in need.
Inside this warehouse at Catholic Charities local Coast Guard members and volunteers are busy days wrapping gifts that will be make Christmas for some who need help this year. Miguel Bernal with the coast guard loves it.
“So we’re here at Catholic Charities wrapping up gifts for the less fortunate and we do this every year. This is my third year doing it. I am just really happy to be here, and I know some of my shipmates in Lake Charles, we love doing this for the less fortunate,” he said.
It's heartwarming to see little dollies, and other toys, sure to brighten a child's Christmas...even lake Charles mayor Nic hunter wrapped a few gifts, though his main purpose was to thank those involved...
“When you get groups like the Catholic Charities, the Coast Guard, other members of the community, you can have some great things happen,” said Hunter.
Hunter says the community depends on volunteers who make a difference in others' lives.
"You feel more like a member of the community when you volunteer. So, this city is only made better and stronger by volunteerism and mentorship," said Hunter.
Lu Creager says more volunteers are needed to help throughout the year with things like the nutrition program.
"We have the food bank here. We need volunteers on Thursday and Friday, the second and third Thursday and Friday of the month, every month. And then we have different little groups and projects that we have such as if someone loses their house or needs furniture we always call upon volunteers so there's always help needed," she said.
And so, once the wrapping paper and decorations are all been put away, they hope others remember other needs never go away
For contact information to help in the year round needs of Catholic Charities and the USCG volunteers call 337-439-7436. Again Food bank is on the 2nd and 3rd Thursday and Friday every month and for various activities throughout the year.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.