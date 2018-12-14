Trump picks Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff

(RNN) - Mick Mulvaney will serve as President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff after John Kelly departs at the end of the month, the president tweeted on Friday.
Mulvaney is currently the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
“Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration,” Trump tweeted. “I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Mulvaney called it a “tremendous honor” to serve in the role.
The president praised Kelly as a “GREAT PATRIOT” who had served with distinction.
“I want to personally thank him for his service!” the president wrote.
It is unclear how long the president will expect Mulvaney to serve as acting chief of staff. A number of individuals have been rumored to be on his list of permanent replacement candidates.
A few, such as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, Congressman Mark Meadows, R-NC, and Chris Christie, have either said they are not taking the job or have been told they are no longer in the running for it.
