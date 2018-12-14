Saints name Jermon Bushrod Ed Block Courage Award winner

“Obviously this has been one of the toughest times for myself and my family, but at the end of the day I felt it was important to be here for my teammates” said Bushrod in a release from the Saints. “While I appreciate their recognition in voting me as the club winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, I would like to thank my them back. The love and support of my teammates, their significant others and the entire Saints organization the last couple months has been very important in helping our family deal with and work through the best we can the traumatic loss of our daughter.”