Light Up the Lake Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Light up the Lake is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15. It was rescheduled from its original date due to inclement weather.
HERE’s a list of Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana.
Santa’s Workshop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center Coliseum. Children can enjoy a Handmade Christmas Card workshop, activities, train rides, and photos with Santa.
Movies with the Mayor featuring Elf will take place in the Rosa Hart Theater beginning at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free and seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lake Charles’ unique Lighted Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. with Fireworks over the Lake at 6:45 p.m.
Tune in to KBYS 88.3 FM McNeese Radio for a music simulcast. Food trucks will be on hand serving up your favorite treats. All times are subject to change. For more information you’re asked to contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159 or their website, www.cityoflakecharles.com.
