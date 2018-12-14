Hottest gifts for Mom and Dad

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Confused about what to get your parents for Christmas? We’ve got you covered with the top five gifts for mom and dad.
For Mom:
1. Fit Bit: For the “I’ll lose weight next year” moms, a Fitbit may serve as a great motivator to keep her active. The watch retails for around $99, get it at Target for $79.95.
2. Automatic Wine Opener: Trust us, moms love their wine, and this one will come in handy during the holidays. The product retails for about $20. Target has one for $14.84.
3. Air Fryer: There’s a healthier, oil-less way to fry food, nowadays. Impress your mom with this new gadget. They sell for about $70. Best Buy has a brand for $59.99.
4. Temper-Pedic Pillow: If there’s anything mom could use more of, it’s sleep. Temper-Pedic mattresses can be a pricey gift for some people, so the next best thing is a pillow. The pillow will run you about $99 from Bed Bath and Beyond.
6. Amazon Dot: Make life easier without moving a muscle using Alexa. The 2nd generation costs about $30, but it can be found on Amazon for $19.99.
For Dad:
1. Grill set: Is your dad using those same old tongs he’s had since college? Replace them with a new set for around $30. Khols sells a nice one for $21.24.
2. Shaving set: We know dad shaves, but is he moisturizing? Keep your dad’s beard clean with a $15 aromatherapy shaving set form Ulta Beauty.
3. Portable speaker: There’s a way dad can get his dance on...hopefully, when your’re not around. Help Dad crank the tunes with a new wireless speaker. They usually cost around $30. Target has a color-changing speaker to keep the party going for $19.99.
4. Wireless headphones: Help dad finally cut the cord on the wired headphones. Don’t force yourself to listen to the corny tunes. Wireless headphones can cost you nearly $50. Best Buy’s got a brand selling for $23.99.
5. Travel bag/Gym bag: It’s probably time to update dad’s old gym bag too. Most cost around $50. Get dad an Under Armour brand bag at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $39.99.
(Prices as of Dec. 14.)
