FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming to an end for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain showers continuing through this evening as rain wraps around the back of the front we saw yesterday. Rain chances gradually decrease as we head into the overnight hours and the system continues to move west. We also see gusty winds continuing out of the west through the evening hours. Overnight temperatures drop into the low 40s north of I-10 and upper 40s to the south.
Both days this weekend not looking bad as rain chances are done with and clouds begin to clear. Partly cloudy skies through the day on Saturday allow for some peaks of sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s. As more clouds begin to push out of the area through the day on Sunday temperatures will warm even more into the mid-60s.
We’ll see temperatures hold pretty constant through the next week with temperatures in the mid-60s all of the next 7 days.
To start our next work week we see sunshine sticking around with a few clouds building into the day on Tuesday ahead of our next rain chance.
Wednesday we see that rain chance as a low pressure system skirts the coast. The best chances for rain will be closer to the coast.
Into the end of next week clouds begin to clear with temperatures still sticking in the above average range in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.