Facebook bug gave third parties access to photos for 6.8 million accounts

(RNN) - It’s another “oopsie” from Facebook.
A glitch caused third parties to be able to access more photos than they should’ve between Sept. 13 to Sept. 25, but the company has fixed the issue.
Described in the Facebook for Developers blog as a “photo API bug,” the snafu affected up to 6.8 million users and up to 1,500 apps.
“When someone gives permission for an app to access their photos on Facebook, we usually only grant the app access to photos people share on their timeline,” explained Tomer Bar of Facebook. “In this case, the bug potentially gave developers access to other photos, such as those shared on Marketplace or Facebook Stories. The bug also impacted photos that people uploaded to Facebook but chose not to post.”
Next week, Facebook will make a tool available to help developers determine which accounts were affected by the glitch so that people can delete the photos from the app. They will also alert users that may have been affected by the app and link them to a Help Center post on the bug.
Facebook also recommends that Facebook users check out apps with which they have shared photos to see which photos the apps can access.
The social media giant apologized for the bug.
In June, Facebook apologized for a glitch that switched public posts to private that affected 14 million users.
Facebook’s data breaches have damaged its reputation. In April, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress in hearings focused on Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, in which the company swiped information from millions of users without their consent.
