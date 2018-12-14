Alvin Kamara on his relationship with Mark Ingram: ’It’s like a brotherhood’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have been inseparable since they joined forces after the Saints drafted Kamara in 2017. On the field, off the field, they’re rarely apart.
“It’s like a brotherhood. We’re as close as we leave here, then we are when we’re here. Since I’ve been here, that’s helped me a lot since I’ve gotten into the NFL. For him to be at the same position, different places in life, definitely closer to anyone, anywhere,” said Alvin Kamara
Making the partnership unique, the play at the same spot, fighting for carries on a weekly basis.
“He wants me to do good, and I want him to do good. It is what it is. I have thought about it before. Two running backs, competing at the same position, same touches. But we don’t look at it like that. As long as we both know what we need to do, the team will be successful,” said Kamara.
Ingram can make history on Monday night. With a touchdown run he'll pass Deuce McAllister for first on the career rushing TD list with the Saints.
“Those are great moments. Obviously, for this organization, for those guys and I feel honored to have been here. I caught Deuce (McAllister) on the tail end of his career here, but to have basically been the guy to hand off those majority of those balls to Mark that’s pretty awesome,” said Drew Brees.
