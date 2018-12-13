LCPD looking for suspects in house shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was at about 3 in the morning when a group of four people walked up and opened fire on a house on C. McKenzie Circle, shooting 46 bullets into a house where a family of 3 was sound asleep, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
“All I can think of is God must’ve had his hand on those bullets coming through, we’re all alive,” the homeowner said.
Security footage from a neighbors camera shows the suspects firing at the Lake Charles home. The homeowner said she is still shaken by what she and her family had to live through.
“It’s right here by Christmas, it could’ve been so much worse,” the homeowner said. “If they aimed lower, it’s going to come through the T.V. and it’s going to hit me in the head, you know, I was terrified.”
She said their cars in the driveway took the most damage. The bullets that did make it into the house went all the way through. She says the physical damage is nothing compared to the emotional toll.
“It’s frightening,” the homeowner said. “My kid could’ve been shot. My husband could’ve been shot. I could’ve been shot. Our lives were in danger and it was very scary. Very scary.”
LCPD is asking the public to come forward if they have any information that can help them apprehend the suspects.
“I guess the biggest Christmas present to me and my family is that they’re sitting in jail thinking about what they did and what they could have done,” the homeowner said. “So maybe if they’re taken away from their own families sitting in jail, they might think twice about doing something like this again.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.