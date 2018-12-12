Tulane looking to ‘run the state’ when they face the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Cure Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane pulled in a big commitment last week with Hahnville’s Jha’Quan Jackson giving his verbal to the Wave. There’s no doubt the receiver liked what he heard from new offensive coordinator Will Hall. Coach Willie Fritz broke down what Tulane’s offense will look like next season.
“The tempo is something he’s helped us with. We do a little bit of tempo. We’re working on doing a quite a bit more. I think he’s helped us incorporate that to what we’re doing in a simplified manner. Now it’s not as complicated as I once thought it was,” said Tulane.
If the Wave want to continue pulling in some big-name recruits, they need wins. That starts Saturday against the Ragin' Cajuns in the Cure Bowl.
“The bowl game is something definitely way bigger due to the fact playing another in-state team. Coaches haven’t spoke about it, but the players have talked about it. We want to let them know we run the state,” said cornerback Donnie Lewis, Jr.
“I was committed to Lafayette. I flipped like at the last minute, whenever I was being recruited for the education purposes. I really want to go out there and beat Lafayette. I have kin that live in Lafayette. I mean it’s an hour away from me. I went to Lafayette all the time. I really want to go out there and do my job,” said offensive lineman John Leglue.
Quarterback Justin McMillan will be making his third straight bowl appearance in Orlando. The last two with the LSU Tigers as a backup.
“It’s different, it’s going to be new for me too. Being a starter this year, going to a bowl. So it’s going to be new for me as well. Just kind of taking it all in. Relaxing and playing the game I always play,” said Justin McMillan.
Tulane is favored in their matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns by 3.5 points.
