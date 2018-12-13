SOURCES: New McNeese coach Gilbert to keep Hoefer, Bolfing and Osborne on staff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Sterlin Gilbert era has officially started for McNeese and over the next few weeks he’ll fill out his coaching staff.
Gilbert started the groundwork with the previous staff by keeping offensive coordinator/receivers coach Landon Hoefer, and assistant coaches Tyler Bolfing (tight ends) and Alec Osborne (defensive ends) according to sources.
Hoefer will not be the team’s offensive coordinator, but rather a positional coach. His exact role is not yet defined. Hoefer has been with the Cowboys since 2014 as the quarterbacks coach and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator by Lance Guidry for the 2016 season. This past season, Hoefer switched to receivers coach.
Bolfing and Osborne joined the McNeese staff a season ago.
Gilbert met with the previous coaching staff under Lance Guidry on December 6 to let them know none of them would return.
The rest of the coaching staff will be filled within the coming weeks as postseason games wrap up.
