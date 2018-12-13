Protecting gift packages

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With Christmas being 13 days away most homes are having gift packages delivered. Shopping online can help alleviate some of the stress associated with the holiday season but with that comes a whole other slew of problems.
If you’ve ever had a package stolen you already know the anxiety and panic it can cause. Trying to track down a package that has been stolen or having to repurchase items can be expensive and time consuming. Below we have some free, or relatively cheap, ways you can protect your packages.
- Install security cameras
- Get to know your delivery people
- Track your packages
- Upgrade you mailbox (lock boxes and secure parcel drops can be found at your local hardware store)
- Network with your neighbors
- Add a smart doorbell
- Pick up your packages in person
If your package is stolen or misplaced you need to call your delivery service and file a claim.
- Amazon- 888-280-4331
- Ebay- 1-886-961-9253
- Fedex- 1-800-463-3339
- UPS- 1-800-742-5877
- USPS- 800-275-8777
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.