Protecting children from RSV and other viruses during holidays

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For adults the common cold can be combated with over the counter medicine. However, for infants and young children a cold is much harder to handle.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other flu-like viruses can in some cases is life threating to children.
With the holidays around the corner, one mom took to Facebook asking adults to be careful.
“Say don’t kiss, don’t touch the babies, is it fun, is it what we want to say as parents?” Makinzy Fontenot said. “No not at all. It break my heart to have to say that to someone.”
It’s the time of year when family and friends get together, but with the celebration comes a lot of germs.
“They want to kiss and love on their babies just as much as we want to,” Fontenot said.
Fontenot believes it’s those hugs and kisses that landed them in the hospital with their 8-month-old son Colby.
“Having trouble breathing, his nostrils were flaring out, his chest was having trouble rising and falling but it was also his stomach,” Fontenot said.
Dr. Sarah Hickey-White at the Pediatric Center in Sulphur says pin-pointing the exact cause of the illness could be impossible, she recommends being safe not sorry.
"Cause it’s not worth the possibility of them having a serious illness from it,” Dr. Hickey-White said.
Since Colby was diagnosed with a virus, there was no way to cure the illness.
“Really the only course of treatment is to be precautionary,” Fontenot said.
After leaving the hospital with Colby, the Fontenot’s oldest son Jondavid became ill, warranting another trip to the emergency room.
“To see tears coming out of his eyes because he was having trouble breathing,” Fontenot said.
While yes most children will get sick at some point, all illnesses vary.
“It just kinda depends on the kid, and it varies on how bad it’s gonna be,” Hickey-White said. “Sometimes it’s horrible, sometimes they do fine.”
Fontenot is asking that the public respect a parents wishes.
“It’s very important for us as parents to protect them at all cost,” Fontenot said.
Hickey-White says ways to help prevent the spread of RSV and other viruses is to wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and disinfect surfaces.
She also says it is good to get your flu shots before visiting family for the holidays.
