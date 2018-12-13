Now pets can rock leggings just like their humans

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - And you thought leggings were just for adults? Think again. A company called Walkee Paws has rolled out four different legging designs for dogs. Walkee Paws were designed to keep your dog from tracking dirt and germs into your house after that nice walk around the block. The leggings also keep paws dry and clean in cold or wet weather conditions.
Walkee Paws begin at $19.99, depending on the size of your dog.
What do you think? Is the company barking up the wrong tree, or is this something you’d buy for the dog in your life?
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.